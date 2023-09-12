Eaton Regional Education Service Agency - 9/12/23

LANSING, Mich. — Sean Williams, Superintendent with Eaton Regional Education Service Agency shares the state of special education in Eaton County and information about the upcoming millage. For more information please visit eatonresa.org or call (517) 543-5500.

