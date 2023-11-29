Eaton Rapids Chamber of Commerce - 11/29/23

LANSING, Mich. — Courtney Mead, Executive Director and Jerry Robinson, Chamber President of Eaton Rapids Chamber of Commerce talk about hosting their annual Hometown Family Christmas on Saturday, December 2nd and visiting Eaton Rapids this Holiday Season. For more information please visit eatonrapidschamber.org or call (517) 663-2124.

