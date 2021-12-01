Eaton Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce - 12/01/21

LANSING, Mich. — Jerry Robinson Jr., President of the Eaton Rapids Chamber of Commerce talks about the upcoming Hometown Family Christmas Parade in Eaton Rapids on Saturday, December 4th and invites everyone to join them. For more information please visit EatonRapidsChamber.org or call (517) 663-2124.

