Eaton County Expo - 04/19/24

LANSING, Mich. — Tammey Wine, Locals In Business, Inc. Secretary/Treasurer; Expo Coordinator, and Courtney Mead, Chamber of Commerce Director of Charlotte & Eaton Rapids, share information about the upcoming 9th Annual Eaton County Expo. For more information please visit or EatonCountyExpo.com call (269) 223-2848.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.