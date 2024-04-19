Eaton County Expo - 04/19/24

LANSING, Mich. — Tammey Wine, Locals In Business, Inc. Secretary/Treasurer; Expo Coordinator, and Courtney Mead, Chamber of Commerce Director of Charlotte & Eaton Rapids, share information about the upcoming 9th Annual Eaton County Expo. For more information please visit or EatonCountyExpo.com call (269) 223-2848.

