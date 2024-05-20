Watch Now
Eaton Community Bank (sponsor of Banking on Business) & Turf Jockeys Landscape Group (May's winner) - 05/20/24

Posted at 9:39 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 09:39:32-04

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson, Commercial Loan Officer, Eaton Community Bank, joins Nathan Brown, owner of Turf Jockeys Landscape Group and the May winner of Eaton Community Bank's "Banking on Business", as he tells us how the Award winning local landscape company is improving the lives of their clients with their designs. For more information, please visit TurfJockeys.com or call (866) 576-6998. To be featured on Banking on Business, visit fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.

