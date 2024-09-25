Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Eaton Community Bank & Clever Caddie - 09/25/24

Posted

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank and Banking on Business Partner of the month winner - Crimmson Hughes, Owner of Clever Caddie, discuss why they started their business, and future goals.

"At Clever Caddie, we’re more than just an indoor golf simulator and bar—we’re a vibrant community hub where golf enthusiasts and newcomers alike can relax, socialize, and swing into action. Book your tee time today and be part of the ultimate golfing experience!"

For more information, please visit CleverCaddie.com or call (517) 221-8118. To be featured on Banking on Business, please visit fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

Deb Hart

Deb Hart

Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend? For a small investment you could be part of the Morning Blend!
Please complete the form below