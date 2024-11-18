Eaton Community Bank & Block House - 11/18/24

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank and Banking on Business Partner of the month winner Nick Lux, Owner of Block House, discuss a new unique experience at Block House Olivet. Come in and try our international comfort foods, craft cocktails and mocktails, $5 burgers, $10 large pizzas, $15 an hour golf sim rentals and many more exciting events. Golf leagues are forming now for the late fall and winter seasons. For more information please visit BlockHouse.live or call (989) 944-8962. To be featured on Banking on Business, please visit fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.

