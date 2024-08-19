Eaton Community Bank & Baked Goods by Dominic - 08/19/24

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank and Banking on Business Partner of the month winner - Cathy Blatnik, Owner of Baked Goods by Dominic, discuss why they started their business and future goals. For more information, please find us on Facebook (Baked Goods by Dominic) or email us at BakedGoodsbyDominic@mail.com. To be featured on Banking on Business, please visit fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.

