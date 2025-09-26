Eaton Community Bank and Streamline Enterprises - 09/26/25

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank introduces Banking on Business Partner of the month winner Collin Scott, President of Streamline Enterprises, Mid-Michigan's Premier Home Exterior Contractor with a focus on roofing, gutters, and siding. Streamline is also accepting nominations for their second annual Roof For A Vet Campaign, where a free roof is given to a Veteran or active Service Member. For details please visit streamlinecompany.com/free-roof-for-a-veteran-lansing-mi. For additional details about Streamlines services, please visit StreamlineCompany.com or call (517) 955-3258.
