Eaton Community Bank and Pray Funeral Home Inc. - 01/24/25TEMPLATE-- Morning Blend

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank and Banking on Business Partner of the month winner Pray Funeral Home stop in the studio. Joe E Pray of Pray Funeral Home talks about creatively serving families of Charlotte for 101 years and the importance of supporting their community. For more information visit PrayFuneral.com or call (517) 543-2950. To be featured on Banking on Business, please visit fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.

