Eaton Community Bank and Old Mill Furniture & Flooring - 10/24/25

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank introduces the Banking on Business Partner of the month winner, Old Mill Furniture & Flooring! Moniece West, Office Manager of Old Mill Furniture & Flooring, details that they've been family owned & operated for 57 years, the types of furniture they offer, and what makes them stand out from other furniture stores. They also offer senior citizen & military discounts plus free delivery within a 30 mile radius. For more information please visit OldMillFurnitureStore.com or call (517) 663-4802.

