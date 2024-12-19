Eaton Community Bank and Jackson Candy & Fudge Factory - 12/19/24

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank and Banking on Business Partner of the month winner Jackson Candy & Fudge Factory in Jackson stop in the studio. Claudina Kestner, Manager of Jackson Candy & Fudge Factory, reveals a candy store that will let you take a step back in time. It's a nostalgic place that brings back memories of that classic bygone era. For more information please visit JacksonCandyCompany.com or call (517) 998-7070. To be featured on Banking on Business, please visit fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.

