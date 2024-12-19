Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Eaton Community Bank and Jackson Candy & Fudge Factory - 12/19/24

Posted

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank and Banking on Business Partner of the month winner Jackson Candy & Fudge Factory in Jackson stop in the studio. Claudina Kestner, Manager of Jackson Candy & Fudge Factory, reveals a candy store that will let you take a step back in time. It's a nostalgic place that brings back memories of that classic bygone era. For more information please visit JacksonCandyCompany.com or call (517) 998-7070. To be featured on Banking on Business, please visit fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

Deb Hart

Deb Hart

Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend? For a small investment you could be part of the Morning Blend!
Please complete the form below