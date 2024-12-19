Eaton Community Bank and Jackson Candy & Fudge Factory - 12/19/24

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank and Banking on Business Partner of the month winner Jackson Candy & Fudge Factory in Jackson stop in the studio. Claudina Kestner, Manager of Jackson Candy & Fudge Factory, reveals a candy store that will let you take a step back in time. It's a nostalgic place that brings back memories of that classic bygone era. For more information please visit JacksonCandyCompany.com or call (517) 998-7070. To be featured on Banking on Business, please visit fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.