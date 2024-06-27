Eaton Community Bank and Holt Family Dentistry (June's Banking on Business winner) - 06/27/24

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bankand Banking on Business Partner of the month winner- Dr. Sandeep Sood from Holt Family Dentistry discuss why it is important to be a part of your community and also, unique services they provide beyond the traditional dentistry. For more information, please visit HoltFamilyDentist.com or call (866) 576-6998. To be featured on Banking on Business, visit fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook