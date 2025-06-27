Eaton Community Bank and H & H Jewelry Design LLC - 06/27/25

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank introduces Banking on Business Partner of the month winner Ron Alexander, of H & H Jewelry Design.

H & H Jewelry Design invites you to come in and brows our showroom to see our unique designs. Whether it is new jewelry, custom design from scratch or jewelry repair, we promise to rock you. For more information please visit HHJewelryDesign.com or call (517) 627-9900.

