Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
22  WX Alerts
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Eaton Community Bank and Drive Wellness - 12/29/25

Eaton Community Bank and Drive Wellness - 12/29/25
Posted

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank introduces the Banking on Business Partner of the month winner, Drive Wellness. As one of the only wellness providers in the region offering mobile services, Drive Wellness is Mid-Michigan’s premier destination for a full array of wellness offerings designed for total-body health. Their comprehensive care ranges from state-of-the-art laser treatments and medical weight loss to advanced aesthetics and hair restoration, ensuring that they have a customized solution for every health and beauty goal. For more information, please visit DriveWellness.infoor call (517) 295-3722.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

Deb Hart

Deb Hart

Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend? For a small investment you could be part of the Morning Blend!
Please complete the form below