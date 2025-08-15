Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Eaton Community Bank and Big John Steak & Onion - 08/15/25

Eaton Community Bank and Big John Steak & Onion - 08/15/25
Posted

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank introduces Banking on Business Partner of the month winner Nick Berry, Supervisor with Big John Steak & Onion of Lansing! They offer fresh sandwiches, catering and special offers! For more information please visit BigJohnSteakAndOnion.net or visit/call their two Lansing locations (517) 993-5128 (6541 South Cedar Street) or (517) 327-5109 (4021 West Saginaw Highway).

To be featured on Banking on Business, please visit fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

Deb Hart

Deb Hart

Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend? For a small investment you could be part of the Morning Blend!
Please complete the form below