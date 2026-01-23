Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Eaton Community Bank and Best Furniture - 01/23/26

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank introduces the Banking on Business Partner of the month winner Best Furniture! Tax season is the perfect time to save your refund and still upgrade your home. At Best Furniture Outlet, locally owned and serving our community, you can take advantage of no-credit and credit financing options, including a 120-day buyout or up to 60 months of low monthly payments—making it easy to budget now and build your whole-home dream over time. For more information please visit BestFurnitureMI.com or call (517) 999-HOME (4663).

To be featured on Banking on Business, please visit fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.

