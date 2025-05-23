Watch Now
Eaton Community Bank and Art & Jakes Sports Bar and Grill - 05/23/25

LANSING, Mich. — Art & Jake’s: Where Quality Food Meets Unmatched Customer Service.

Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank and Matthew Rudd, General Manager from Banking on Business Partner of the month winner Art & Jakes Sports Bar and Grill stop by! Art & Jake’s has quickly become a standout in Lansing’s dining scene and is known for its extensive menu and lively atmosphere. Learn about some of the must-try dishes and drinks that have already become local favorites. For more information please visit ArtJakes.com or call (517) 855-5000.

To be featured on Banking on Business, please visit fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.

Bob Hoffman

Deb Hart

