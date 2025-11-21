Eaton Community Bank and Anna's House - 11/21/25

LANSING, Mich. — Dan Wilkinson from Eaton Community Bank introduces the Banking on Business Partner of the month winner, Anna's House! Elizabeth Mooney, a part of the Anna's House Marketing Department, shares the story behind the new winter menu, highlighting cozy, crave-worthy dishes that bring comfort and joy to every guest this season. For more information, please visit AnnasHouseUS.com or call (517) 253-9148
To be featured on Banking on Business, please visit fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.