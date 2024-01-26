Eaton Community Bank - 01/26/24

LANSING, Mich. — Rick Acker, Principal Owner of Ackley-Peters-Haubert Insurance explains how customers are like extended family as the January winner of Banking on Business, sponsored by Eaton Community Bank. For more information please visit www.aph-insurance.com or call (517) 663-2651. To be featured on Banking on Business, visit www.fox47news.com/bankingonbusiness.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook