Eat Healthy Eat Local Foundation- 9/6/23

LANSING, Mich. — Megen Hurst , Foundation President and Danielle Trim, Foundation Board Director and Secretary with Eat Healthy Eat Local Foundation encourage you to attend the 4th annual Fall FEASTival in downtown St. Johns. For more information please visit eathealthyeatlocal.com

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook