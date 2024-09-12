Eat Healthy Eat Local Foundation - 09/12/24

LANSING, Mich. — Brent & Craig from the Eat Healthy Eat Local Foundation share information about the organization. They invite you and your family to attend the 5th annual Fall FEASTival in downtown St. Johns on September 21st. For more information please visit EatHealthyEatLocal.com.

