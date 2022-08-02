Eastside Neighborhood Organization - 8/2/22

LANSING, Mich. — Nancy Mahlow, President & Event Planner, Bridget Doyle, Vice President with the Eastside Neighborhood Organization (ENO) & Event Planners for the Eastside Summer Fest and Jeremy Hunt, Owner of Red Bike Delivery & Emcee for the Eastside Summer Fest welcomes everyone to come out and support local businesses and the Eastside Community! Check out their event page on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/ewxTEjV3N

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook