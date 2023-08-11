Eastbrook Homes - Wind Trace - 8/11/23

LANSING, Mich. — Robin Ryan, Eastbrook Homes Sales Agent with Wind Trace talks about how with private, wooded home sites and spacious home plans, you'll fall in love with the Eastbrook Homes community, Wind Trace, located in Grand Ledge, MI. Open Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sundays 12pm-3pm for Open Houses. For more information please visit eastbrookhomes.com/community/wind-trace

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook