East Lansing Police Department - 11/2/23

LANSING, Mich. — Lieutenant Adrian Ojerio and Officer Chad Buike with the East Lansing Police Department are here to spread the word that ELPD is actively recruiting and hiring for multiple positions within the department. For more information please visit CityofEastLansing.com or call (517) 319-6865.

