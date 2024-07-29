East Lansing Police Department - 07/29/24

LANSING, Mich. — Lieutenant Adrian Ojerio imparts that the East Lansing Police Department is participating in several Public Safety Community Events in August. Stop by one and meet many of your local public safety heroes. For more information please visit CityofEastLansing.com or call (517) 351-4220.

