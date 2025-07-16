East Lansing Police Department - 07/16/25

East Lansing Police Social Works' Hannah Peterson and East Lansing Police Department's Lt. Adrian Ojerio stop by with Silas the Comfort K9. Silas's Birthday is Friday, July 18th!

Celebrate with him at the East Lansing Public Library from 2pm - 3:30pm, 950 Abbot Rd. East Lansing, MI 48823. For more information please visit CityOfEastLansing.com or call (517) 351-4220.

