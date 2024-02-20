East Lansing Police Department - 02/20/24

LANSING, Mich. — Sgt. Travis Bove, K9 Officer Jeff Horn, K9 Unit Scott stop in to discuss that the East Lansing Police Department are accepting applications to fill open positions. The applications can be found under full-time and seasonal portions of the ELPD website. For more information please visit cityofeastlansing.com/jobs or call (517) 319-6897.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook