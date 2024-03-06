East Lansing High School - 03/06/24

East Lansing High School proudly presents Mamma Mia! March 8-17. Director Sara Jane Thompson and the cast stop in to discuss why Mama Mia! is a must-see show in Lansing. Tickets available at GoFan.co. For more information please visit www.elps.us or call 517-333-7500.

