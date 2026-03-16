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Early On - Ingham ISD - 03/16/26

Early On - Ingham ISD - 03/16/26
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LANSING, Mich. — Alex Gaitan-Flores, Early On Supervisor, shares how the Early On program supports infants, toddlers and families during the most important years of child development. In this conversation, she explains what Early On is, how early intervention helps young children build critical skills, and how families can recognize when it may be time to reach out for support. For more information, please visit InghamISD.org/EarlyOn or call (517) 244-4514.

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