Dr. Meleeka Clary - 06/04/24

LANSING, Mich. — Clinical Psychologist and Filmmaker, Dr. Meleeka Clary, joins us today to discuss her mental health services, her podcast show, and her film "The Three Corners of Deception" now available on Prime video. For more information please visit drmeleekaclary.com.

