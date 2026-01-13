Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid Michigan - 01/13/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan will host its 41st Annual MLK Day of Celebration, recognized as the nation’s largest MLK Day luncheon. The event brings together more than 1,600 community members to honor the life, legacy and ongoing work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., featuring inspiring speakers, musical performances, and the announcement of student essay and scholarship winners.

41st Annual MLK Day of Celebration

January 19, 2026 11 AM

For more information, please visit MLKMidMichigan.com or MLKMidMichigan.com/tickets.

