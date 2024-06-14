Dr. Huma Qamar - Ocugen - 06/14/24

Ocugen, Inc is dedicated to bringing game-changing gene & cell therapies and vaccines to market and working even harder to provide access to patients globally.

Dr. Huma Qamar is the Chief Medical Officer at Ocugen, Inc. Dr. Qamar is spearheading groundbreaking gene therapy research and development initiatives aimed at revolutionizing the treatment landscape for various diseases such as Retinitis Pigmentosa, Stargardt disease , Geographic Atrophy and Leber Congenital Amaurosis.

Dr. Qamar's motivation to enter the field of healthcare and clinical research stems from her early experiences in medical school, where she recognized the importance of primary prevention in addressing disease spread. “ I am very passionate and committed to the mission and vision of Ocugen. I believe our novel modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat many ophthalmic rare diseases . The hope is not lost for these patients- there is light at the end of the tunnel. The data suggests our gene agnostic approach will have an impact in many areas”.

“When I pursued my Masters in Public Health (MPH) at Thomas Jefferson College of Population Health, I learned about Population Health, Health Policy, Health Economics, Health Reform, Clinical Epidemiology, Quality and Safety from the Dean and one of the top international health leaders, Dr. David Nash, MD, MBA.” Dr. Qamar comments, and adds, “He told me “What you put in is what you get out.” His expertise as a physician entrepreneur and dedicating his entire career in population health inspired me to follow his footsteps”

Dr. Qamar’s involvement with the World Health Organization in Pakistan and subsequent work at Ivy League institutions like Yale University Hospital, The University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University shaped her career path and solidified her commitment to clinical research and development.

Dr. Qamar's expertise spans multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, gene therapy, vaccines, cell therapy, rheumatology, dermatology, neurology, cardiology, hepatology, and infectious diseases. Her commitment to advancing healthcare solutions makes her a trailblazer in the field.

In her latest role at Ocugen Inc., Dr. Qamar serves as the Chief Medical Officer, overseeing world-class modifier gene therapy clinical development programs.

One of the key projects Dr. Qamar is currently overseeing at Ocugen are Phase 1/2 trials of Geographic Atrophy and Stargardt disease and Phase 3 trial of Retinitis Pigmentosa utilizing novel modifier gene therapy gene agnostic platform. This innovative approach reflects Ocugen Inc’s commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that improve patient outcomes, reducing the disease burden and quality of life.

“Ocugen, Inc’s commitment to innovation and excellence extends beyond its research and development initiatives. The company is also focused on empowering women promoting diversity and contributing to international business development, rare disease research, collaborating with and public health projects.”

Ocugen Inc., is another testament to the company's innovative approach. They are committed to cure blindness by providing potential treatment options for rare ophthalmic diseases.

In addition to her work in gene therapy, Dr. Qamar is also leading efforts to launch Artificial Intelligence models and gene therapy projects in the United States and Gulf countries. She recognizes the immense potential for collaboration in these regions to advance scientific research and healthcare practices.

Dr. Qamar's journey in the field of healthcare and clinical research began with a deep-seated curiosity, thinking outside the box and a desire to make a difference. During her medical school days, she was struck by the lack of emphasis on primary prevention of diseases. This realization, coupled with her experiences at renowned institutions such as Yale University, Harvard University, and the University of Pennsylvania, fueled her passion for clinical research and development.

Dr. Qamar's long-term goal of reshaping healthcare organizations from a leadership perspective underscores Ocugen Inc’s dedication to driving positive change in the healthcare industry.

“I believe your eyes can’t see what your mind doesn’t know. My advice for the newcomers especially the Foreign Medical Graduates (MDs) is to think outside the box and see prospectively how the scientific/clinical research industry will look like in the next 5-7 years.The medicine studied in books has a limited scope as earning clinical research experience will give them a boost in their career advancement. It is also important that young physicians learn about the principles of population health, health economics,artificial intelligence, patient centered outcomes, business strategy and advancements in clinical research especially the field of Oncology, vaccines, cell and gene therapy.” Dr. Qamar shares advice for others in a similar journey.

Over the years, Dr. Qamar has held other key leadership positions, including Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President, Head of Research and Development, and Vice President of Clinical Development. Learn more about her work and Ocugen, Inc’s important contributions here: ocugen.com/about/our-people.

.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook