Downtown Lansing Inc - 7/30/21

LANSING, Mich. — Cathleen Edgerly, Executive Director of Downtown Lansing Inc. talks about lifting up our local community and how the community can help support the downtown's recovery. For more information please visit DowntownLansing.org or call (517) 485-3322.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook