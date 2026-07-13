Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Downtown Lansing Inc. - 7/13/26

Downtown Lansing Inc. - 7/13/26
Posted

Downtown Lansing Inc. and La Fille Gallery share exciting details about the Legendary Women of Lansing project, which honors 8 women who did extraordinary things for our community. Fund raising is now happening to bring this project to life! For more information visit downtownlansing.org or call (517) 487-3322.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Morning Blend Moments

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bobby Hoffman

Bobby Hoffman

Deb Hart

Deb Hart

Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend? For a small investment you could be part of the Morning Blend!
Please complete the form below