Downtown Lansing Inc. - 7/13/26

Downtown Lansing Inc. and La Fille Gallery share exciting details about the Legendary Women of Lansing project, which honors 8 women who did extraordinary things for our community. Fund raising is now happening to bring this project to life! For more information visit downtownlansing.org or call (517) 487-3322.

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