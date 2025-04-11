Downtown Lansing Inc. - 4/11/25

Downtown Lansing Inc. joins Morning Blend to talk about The 61st Annual Easter Egg Hunt on the Capitol Lawn & Bunny Hop on the Square on Saturday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information visit DowntownLansing.orgor call (517) 487-3322.

