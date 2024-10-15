Downtown Lansing Inc. - 10/15/24

LANSING, Mich. — Spooky Season in Michigan's Downtown: Shakayla Zoss talks about family-friendly Halloween events in Downtown including Trick or Treat on Oct. 25th! For more information please visit DowntownLansing.org or call (517) 487-3322.

