Downtown Lansing Inc. - 10/15/24

LANSING, Mich. — Spooky Season in Michigan's Downtown: Shakayla Zoss talks about family-friendly Halloween events in Downtown including Trick or Treat on Oct. 25th! For more information please visit DowntownLansing.org or call (517) 487-3322.
