Downtown Lansing Inc. - 1/25/23

LANSING, Mich. — Jazmin Anderson, Events and Market Manager and Whitney Leigh Roberts, Communications & Marketing Manager at Downtown Lansing, Inc. talk about the return of Winterfest this year happening February 4th, 11th, 18th & 25th. For more information please visit lansingwinterfest.org or call (517) 487-1661.
