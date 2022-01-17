Downtown Lansing Inc. - 1/17/22

LANSING, Mich. — Ashlee Willis, CEO if Michigan Premier Events and Whitney Leigh Roberts, Marketing & Communications Manager at Downtown Lansing Inc. talk about this years, Lansing Winterfest event February 26th and what to look forward to. For more information please visit LansingWinterfest.org or call (269) 832-1962.

