Downtown Lansing Inc. - 07/01/26

LANSING, Mich. — This summer, head to Downtown Lansing! Every third Thursday of the month, enjoy free live music, extended shopping hours and food & drink specials during Downtown After 5. For more information, please visit DowntownLansing.org or call (517) 487-3322.
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