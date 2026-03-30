Downtown Lansing Inc. - 03/30/26

LANSING, Mich. — Head to Downtown Lansing for the Downtown Egg-Stravaganza, happening April 4th. Enjoy the 62nd Annual Capitol Lawn Easter Egg Hunt and special treats along Washington Square! For more information, please visit DowntownLansing.org or call (517) 487-3322.
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