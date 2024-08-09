Dobie Road Outpatient Therapy Clinic - 08/09/24

Dobie Road's Outpatient Therapy Clinic offers one on one physical, occupational, speech, and warm water aquatic therapy. The DORA© off-road driving assessment, warm water aquatic classes, and LSVT© Big and Loud are additional programs also available at Dobie Road's Outpatient clinic. For more information, please visit dobieroad.org/outpatient or call 517-381-6169.
