Dobie Road Outpatient Therapy Clinic - 04/30/24

LANSING, Mich. — Jennifer Maniez, Therapy Director and Kristen Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer, from Dobie Road Outpatient Therapy Clinic, share insights on what services they offer including warm water aquatic therapy at their on-site pool. For more information please visit dobieroad.org/outpatient-therapyor call (517) 381-6169.

