Divine Spine Chiropractic Wellness Center - 03/24/25

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Steve Manuel of Divine Spine Chiropractic Wellness Center, chats with Bob Hoffman on the importance of posture and the benefits of having spinal adjustments. For more information please visit DivineSpinesWellness.com or call (517) 487-2225.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook