Divine Spine Chiropractic Wellness Center - 01/30/25

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Steve Manuel of Divine Spine Chiropractic Wellness Center, chats with Bob Hoffman on the benefits of having your spine aligned. For more information please visit DivineSpinesWellness.com or call (517) 487-2225.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook