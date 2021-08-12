Disability Network Capital Area - 8/12/21

LANSING, Mich. — Maria Paton-Glassbrook, Community Resilience Coordinator at Disability Network Capital Area talks about who they are and what services and programs they provide to individuals with disabilities and their families. For more information please visit dncap.org or call (517) 999-2760.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook