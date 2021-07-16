Watch
Disability Network Capital Area - 7/16/21

Posted at 11:18 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 11:18:30-04

LANSING, Mich. — Mark A. Pierce, Executive Director of Disability Network Capital Area talks about 31st Celebration of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act or ADA. Thursday July 22nd from 7am-2pm join them in their parking lot for the celebration. For more information please visit dncap.org or call (517) 999-2760.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

