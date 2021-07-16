Disability Network Capital Area - 7/16/21

LANSING, Mich. — Mark A. Pierce, Executive Director of Disability Network Capital Area talks about 31st Celebration of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act or ADA. Thursday July 22nd from 7am-2pm join them in their parking lot for the celebration. For more information please visit dncap.org or call (517) 999-2760.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.