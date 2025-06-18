Desmond Ferguson Foundation/Moneyball - 06/18/25

LANSING, Mich. — Desmond Ferguson, founder of the Desmond Ferguson Foundation, discusses their Moneyball Pro-Am from June 24th - July 31st and also shares how their Free Basketball Clinic and the July 23rd Golf Classic are building community and creating opportunities for youth—and how you can get involved. Visit DesmondFergusonFoundation.org or call (517) 393-0763 for more information.

