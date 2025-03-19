Desmond Ferguson Foundation - 03/19/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Desmond Ferguson Foundation has empowered youth through basketball camps, mentorship, and education, impacting thousands through free clinics, community events, and community breakfasts. Visit DesmondFergusonFoundation.org or call (517) 393-0763 to donate and get involved.
