Design & Build Day - 10/13/22

LANSING, Mich. — Erik Larson, Executive Director of Impression 5 and Cindy Kosloski, CEO of HBA of Greater Lansing talk about the upcoming Design & Build Day Saturday October 15th 9:30am to 4pm at Impression 5 Science Center. For more information please visit Impression5.org or call (517) 485-8116; hbalansing.com or call (517) 323-3254.

